Daffodils to be Sold to Fight Cancer in Winnebago County

The fight against cancer will take a fresh spring-like approach on Friday and Saturday in Buffalo Center and Thompson. A Relay for Life team will be selling 10 daffodils for $10. Betsy Goetz, on of the organizers of the weekend event, explained where the events will be located.

The event is changed somewhat from previous formats out of respect for concerns over COVID-19.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. The event will take place at the TSB Bank in Thompson on Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center from 11 am to 4 pm.