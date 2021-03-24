Winnebago Industries Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. today reported financial results for the Company’s second quarter of Fiscal 2021. Revenues for the Fiscal 2021 second quarter ended February 27, 2021, were $839.9 million, an increase of 34.0% compared to $626.8 million for the Fiscal 2020 period. Gross profit was $156.6 million, an increase of 96.3% compared to $79.8 million for the Fiscal 2020 period. Gross profit margin increased 590 basis points in the quarter, driven by pricing, including lower discounts and allowances, operating leverage, motorhome segment productivity initiatives and favorable segment mix.

Operating income was $100.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 237.3% compared to $29.6 million for the second quarter last year. Fiscal 2021 second quarter net income was $69.1 million, an increase of 300.0% compared to $17.3 million in the prior year quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share were $2.04 compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $0.51 in the same period last year. Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 216.4% to $2.12 for the second quarter compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.67 in the same period last year. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $108.0 million for the quarter, compared to $45.4 million last year, an increase of 137.7%.

Revenues for the Towable segment were $439.3 million for the second quarter, up 55.0% over the prior year, driven by elevated consumer demand for Grand Design and Winnebago branded products.

Revenues for the Motorhome segment were $382.6 million for the second quarter, up 17.5% from the prior year, driven by continued strong demand for motorhomes, particularly Winnebago branded Class B products. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $51.0 million, up 241.0% from the prior year.

On March 17, 2021, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on April 28, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2021.