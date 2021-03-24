Larry Dirksen, 85 of Buffalo Center passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A funeral service for Larry Dirksen will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center with Military Honors conducted by the VFW Post #4824 and American Legion Post #21, Buffalo Center. Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are recommended.

The funeral and graveside services will be live streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices

