Garner Clean Up Date Set for May 1st

Many area cities have clean up dates. Garner is no different and this year the date has been set for May 1st to hold the annual city-wide cleanup according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

There are certain items that will not be accepted at this time and should be set back for later this year.

Kofoed feels that these dates are important especially for those who may not have the where with all to get rid of unwanted items.

Residents of Garner who have questions should contact the city for further details.