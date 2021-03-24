Forest City Education Foundation Academic Awards Program is Thursday

Each year, the Forest City Education Foundation holds an Academic Banquet to honor those students who have achieved academic success at Forest City High School. At this ceremony, 94 students will receive honors. These students must fall into certain academic requirements in order to receive the awards.

Liz Thompson, Executive Director of the Foundation explained what the awards were.

Forest City High School Principal Ken Baker outlined what there requirements were to receive an academic letter or a gold bar.

There are a number of students who repeat as academic award winners and for some, it is a goal to try and achieve.

Baker and his staff are proud of these students, but while the students are busily trying to hit of the stated goals, Baker has his hands full too.

The 12th Annual Academic Banquet will take place in the Forest City Middle School Gym on Thursday evening beginning at 7 pm. It is by invitation only, but can be viewed by going to kiow.com and clicking the video streaming link at the top of the page. Go to the Forest City Indians link and anyone can begin watching beginning at 7 pm.

The event will have KIOW and Coloff Media Owner and President Jim Coloff as the Keynote Speaker. The students who will receive academic awards are:

Seniors:

Devin Alamsya

Elijah Alsop

Brady Anderson

Jordan Anderson

Kennedy Baker

Ellie Caylor

Olivia Gayther

Hannah Good

Alec Hill

Xavier Holland

Caleb Johnson

Jaydon Kendall

Ryan Korthals

Brandon Leber

Kaylee Miller

Morgan Nolton

Lillian Ruiter

Isaac Sand

Blake Skjeie

Brock Sobek

Alyson Walker

Emalee Warren

Caleb Zrostlik

Juniors:

Elsa Anderson

Jacob Burkhow

Shae Dillavou

Adisyn Erdman

Drew Greenwood

Dan Hovinga

Joseph Hovinga

Keevan Jones

Natalie Larson

Alexandra Marmaras

Molly Miller

Tyler Nolton

Rochelle Ocampo

Anthony Peck

Chiara Thompson

Anna Wirtjes

Sophomores:

Katelyn Beenken

Samantha Buffington

Kyra Gibbs

Alex Isebrand

Ellie Jenkins

Ethan Johnson

Gage Juhl

Allison Klein

Karly Lambert

Bailey Larson

Ceasar Lechuga

Jacob Leitz

Hannah Lunning

Sarah Lunning

Connor McFadden

Lili Nelson

Karrissa Osborn

Melissa Osborn

Parker Sharp

Avery Smith

Connor Sopko

Carson Strukel

Adrian Thongsavath

Josiah Welch

Freshmen:

Victoria Alphs

Emma Anderson

Morgan Anderson

Braedon Appel

Jaxon Archer

Charles Brown

Malani Carpenter

Jackson Clouse

Emily Fordyce

Haley Fox

Taylor Gassman

Parker Gayther

Jack Harms

Sophia Holland

Jalyn Hovenga

Jacob Jackson

Jaden Jerome

Sam Klaassen

Ryland Lichtsinn

Kaysee Miller

Tommy Miller

Sydney Nyguard

Brooke Olson

Josh Rakoto

Riley Reed

Autumn Sheldahl

Carter Skjeie

Eleanor Smith

Carter Stricker

Jackson Thompson

Jenna Walker