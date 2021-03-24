Forest City Education Foundation Academic Awards Program is Thursday
Ninety four students will receive honors.
Each year, the Forest City Education Foundation holds an Academic Banquet to honor those students who have achieved academic success at Forest City High School. At this ceremony, 94 students will receive honors. These students must fall into certain academic requirements in order to receive the awards.
Liz Thompson, Executive Director of the Foundation explained what the awards were.
Forest City High School Principal Ken Baker outlined what there requirements were to receive an academic letter or a gold bar.
There are a number of students who repeat as academic award winners and for some, it is a goal to try and achieve.
Baker and his staff are proud of these students, but while the students are busily trying to hit of the stated goals, Baker has his hands full too.
The 12th Annual Academic Banquet will take place in the Forest City Middle School Gym on Thursday evening beginning at 7 pm. It is by invitation only, but can be viewed by going to kiow.com and clicking the video streaming link at the top of the page. Go to the Forest City Indians link and anyone can begin watching beginning at 7 pm.
The event will have KIOW and Coloff Media Owner and President Jim Coloff as the Keynote Speaker. The students who will receive academic awards are:
Seniors:
Devin Alamsya
Elijah Alsop
Brady Anderson
Jordan Anderson
Kennedy Baker
Ellie Caylor
Olivia Gayther
Hannah Good
Alec Hill
Xavier Holland
Caleb Johnson
Jaydon Kendall
Ryan Korthals
Brandon Leber
Kaylee Miller
Morgan Nolton
Lillian Ruiter
Isaac Sand
Blake Skjeie
Brock Sobek
Alyson Walker
Emalee Warren
Caleb Zrostlik
Juniors:
Elsa Anderson
Jacob Burkhow
Shae Dillavou
Adisyn Erdman
Drew Greenwood
Dan Hovinga
Joseph Hovinga
Keevan Jones
Natalie Larson
Alexandra Marmaras
Molly Miller
Tyler Nolton
Rochelle Ocampo
Anthony Peck
Chiara Thompson
Anna Wirtjes
Sophomores:
Katelyn Beenken
Samantha Buffington
Kyra Gibbs
Alex Isebrand
Ellie Jenkins
Ethan Johnson
Gage Juhl
Allison Klein
Karly Lambert
Bailey Larson
Ceasar Lechuga
Jacob Leitz
Hannah Lunning
Sarah Lunning
Connor McFadden
Lili Nelson
Karrissa Osborn
Melissa Osborn
Parker Sharp
Avery Smith
Connor Sopko
Carson Strukel
Adrian Thongsavath
Josiah Welch
Freshmen:
Victoria Alphs
Emma Anderson
Morgan Anderson
Braedon Appel
Jaxon Archer
Charles Brown
Malani Carpenter
Jackson Clouse
Emily Fordyce
Haley Fox
Taylor Gassman
Parker Gayther
Jack Harms
Sophia Holland
Jalyn Hovenga
Jacob Jackson
Jaden Jerome
Sam Klaassen
Ryland Lichtsinn
Kaysee Miller
Tommy Miller
Sydney Nyguard
Brooke Olson
Josh Rakoto
Riley Reed
Autumn Sheldahl
Carter Skjeie
Eleanor Smith
Carter Stricker
Jackson Thompson
Jenna Walker