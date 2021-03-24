U.S. 69 Near Belmond to Close Monday, March 29 for Bridge Replacement Project

A project to replace bridges on U.S. 69 over the West Branch River and Iowa River and replace pavement from the railroad tracks to Wright County Road C-20/130th Street requires closing the roadway to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 29, until November 2021, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office. According to Ken Howe of the Iowa Department of Transportation in Mason City, the bridges will not be culvert bridges.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling east for approximately 1 mile on Fifth Street Southeast to Luick’s Lane South, north for approximately 1.5 miles to Wright County Road C-20/130th Street, then west for approximately one mile and back onto U.S. 69.

Howe stated that because of the nature of the project, road detours ere necessary.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.