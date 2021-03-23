Winnebago Board to Handle General Issues

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9 am with a discussion on current COVID-19 policies. The board will review the current state of vaccinations and the declining number of new cases in the county. They may meet with department heads to review what procedures may need to be changed if any at all.

After meeting with Winnebago County Recorder Kris Colby, the board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the current state of secondary roads. Repairs and spot resurfacing will be the main topics of discussion. The latest snow melt may have caused boils in the roadways in some locations, although not as many as last spring.

It is expected that the discussion on drainage will be short. No projects which have not already been addressed in previous meetings are expected to be discussed. There are no new projects at this time and there is no discussion currently on reclassifications.

The board will also take up the discussion of a new Norway Township Clerk. The board will consider the appointment of Matt Helgeson for the post. The confirmation is expected on Tuesday.

The county must undergo an outside audit every year and so Elizabeth Thyer of Gardiner and Company has once again performed the process. The audit focuses on Fiscal Year 2020 and will look for any discrepancies in all departments. The Winnebago County Auditors Office submitted the information and no discrepancies are expected again this year.

The board will conclude the meeting with an open forum to allow residents and employees to voice their opinion on an issue or to bring something to the attention of the board. No actions can be taken on any new items discussed in the forum, but they may be placed on future agendas for discussion. Those who wish to air opinions or bring up issues before the board may call (641) 591-6903, participant code: 149935. Those who wish to view the meeting only may go to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/.