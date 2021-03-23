Obituaries

Judith Mary (Seaberg) Van Hove

Judith Mary (Seaberg) Van Hove, 73 of Buffalo Center, died March 18 in Midlothian, TX surrounded by her family and the love of her life after a courageous battle with cancer.

A funeral service for Judith Mary (Seaberg) Van Hove will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Ramsey Reformed Church, Titonka.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are required.

Services will be live streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices

 

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Titonka are in charge of the arrangements.

 

Oakcrest Funeral Services

Tel:  515.295.3731

Cell: 515.320.2960

www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

