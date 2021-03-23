Judith Mary (Seaberg) Van Hove, 73 of Buffalo Center, died March 18 in Midlothian, TX surrounded by her family and the love of her life after a courageous battle with cancer.

A funeral service for Judith Mary (Seaberg) Van Hove will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Ramsey Reformed Church, Titonka.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are required.

