Governor Reynolds on the Killing of Two Correctional Officers

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement on the on the tragic and heinous killing of two correctional facility employees at the Anamosa State Penitentiary:

“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

Gov. Reynolds will order all flags in Iowa be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day(s) of internment in honor and remembrance of the two individuals who were killed in the line of duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Details will be forthcoming.