Give Back Iowa Challenge Registration Is Now Open

Volunteer Iowa announced the launch of the 7th annual Give Back Iowa Challenge, an eight-week challenge from April 1 – May 31, 2021, aimed at engaging Iowans in employer supported volunteering. Alliant Energy and the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative have returned this year as partners to support the challenge. Iowa employers are encouraged to pre-register by March 31st but can elect to participate at any time during the Challenge.

The Give Back Iowa Challenge is an opportunity for employees who volunteer to receive recognition by tracking and reporting their hours. The Challenge was created in 2015 to promote employer volunteer initiatives for organizations of all sizes across the state. Volunteering not only has a significant impact on meeting community needs, but employer supported volunteering has a positive impact on business, including improved employee engagement, organizational commitment, job satisfaction, and retention.

“The Give Back Iowa Challenge was created six years ago, as a tool for employers to engage their employees in volunteering. The success of the Challenge demonstrates the commitment employers in Iowa have made to promoting volunteerism and service,” Volunteer Iowa Commissioner Angela Jiskoot said. “We continue to prove that Iowans are committed to making Iowa a great place to work and live.”

“After a year of social distancing and other COVID-19 regulations, many Iowans may be feeling disconnected from their communities,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative. “Volunteering is a great way to foster that sense of connection and take advantage of the mental and physical health benefits that come along with volunteer activities.”

Iowa employers are encouraged to participate in the Give Back Iowa Challenge and persuade their employees to volunteer and report their volunteer hours. Employers with the highest average number of volunteer hours per employee will be recognized with a visit by the Governor or Lieutenant Governor to their workplace.

Employers can register at any time at https://volunteerchallenge. iowa.gov/volunteer-challenge- employer-registration . Employers who have already registered include:

Alliant Energy

DMAMPO

INVISION Architecture

Iowa Healthiest State Initiative

Reiman Gardens

Riverside Casino and Golf Resort

United Way of East Central Iowa

Volunteer Iowa