Worth County 4-H Exceeds the State in Recognition Applications

One of the highlights in being a part of 4-H Clubs is the recognition cycle which is done every year. This year, Worth County 4-H has a distinct honor according to Worth County Education Specialist Dennis Johnson.

These recognitions are in various categories according to Johnson and now that the applications are in, the selection process begins.

If selected, the 4-H club members will get some big awards.

The selection process will begin on Saturday as committee members will wade through the 29 submitted applications for awards.