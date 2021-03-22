Kanawha Warning Siren to be Tested Monthly

Area cities all have warning sirens, used primarily for weather related issues. Some cities such as Thor and others have a testing everyday at a specific time such as 5pm. In the case of Kanawha, the siren was allegedly never heard from.

All that changed at the most recent Kanawha City Council meeting according to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek.

Sobek and the City Council want to make residents in Kanawha aware that this is only a test.

The siren will not be tested during severe inclement weather.