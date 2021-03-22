Garner Council to Approve the City Budget

The Garner City Council will review and possibly approve the fiscal year budget for 2022 in their next meeting on Tuesday. City Administrator Adam Kofoed highlighted that there were some projects that the budget had money for this year.

One of the major issues when it comes to law enforcement is retention. Salaries for officers continues to climb and cities such as Garner have to find creative incentives to attract and retain law enforcement officers. One of those is to assign a car for the officer to have and maintain.

The city has set aside money for another police cruiser so that each officer will now have their own car.

Another item in the budget is additional recreational projects.

The city also included a $2 million bond project for work on State Street in the budget.