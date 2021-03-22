Obituaries

Bertha Trager

Bertha Trager, 95, of Meservey, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral Services for Bertha Trager will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the First Reformed Church, 620 2 nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

