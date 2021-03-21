Worth County Board to Review District 46

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday with a discussion on the current state of the secondary roads. County Engineer Richard Brumm will highlight what work he expects needs to be done including grading, resurfacing, and general repairs to the roads. He will also explain what the current status is on some of them.

He will also ask that the board officially vacate 360th Street between Cardinal and Dogwood. The road has been listed as a Class C road and hardly used. It has not been maintained as much as any of the roads around it. The board will have to approve the vacation.

Jason Petersburg will give an update on the progress of the business subdivision on I-35 and Highway 105. The project’s progress is updated weekly with the board as they continue to monitor the work near the Diamond Jo Casino.

The board will also hear about the completion of work done in Drainage District 46. The cost of the project was around $225,000 and involved tile improvement work and a cleanout. A completion hearing will be held at 10:30 am on Monday morning where the public is invited to give their opinion on the work that was done.

The meeting will take place in the Worth County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room beginning at 8:30 am. Those who wish to participate in the public hearing or the open forum that is also held during the meeting can go to a Zoom Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/435128100 Meeting ID: 435 128 100