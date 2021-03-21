Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 22-26

Severe weather is a frequent and sometimes unwelcome visitor to Iowa. HSEMD, the National Weather Service, and the Iowa Emergency Management Association have designated March 22-26 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in our state. With severe weather season right around the corner, it’s an ideal time to increase our awareness of, and preparedness for, severe weather.

A different topic will be highlighted each day of Severe Weather Awareness Week:

Mon., March 22 – Severe thunderstorms

Tues., March 23 – Weather warnings

Wed., March 24 – Tornadoes

Thurs., March 25 – Family preparedness

Fri., March 26 – Flash floods

The annual statewide tornado drill will take place on Wed., March 24, and will begin at 11 a.m. during the weekly NOAA Weather Radio test (please note the time change from past years). Visit www.beready.iowa.gov for preparedness information and resources.