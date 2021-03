Bruce O’Hern, Jr., of Forest City, pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on December 10, 2020.

O’Hern was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended.