Hancock County Board to Continue Reclassification Hearing

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold their weekly regular meeting on Monday. the board will open the meeting with two possible confirmations of law enforcement officers. One will be for a First Deputy and the second will be for a Deputy Sheriff. Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes will forward the nominations to the board.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will give a report on the current state of secondary roads including any repairs and resurfacing that may need to be done. He will also discuss letters dealing with the Duncan Right of Ways. Finally he will cover the leasing of a farm property near Britt.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will join the board around 11 am for the continuation of a reclassification hearing. Supervisors will speak with nearly 15 land owners in Drainage District 3 and 4 whose property runs along Lateral 9. The board continued the hearing because they needed to get counsel on how the levy structure should be calculated for the lateral. Those who cannot attend the meeting, but wish to register their thoughts with the board are invited to call in at (571) 317-3122 and use the access code 676-317-3122.

Those who want to view the meeting can go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/676745981.