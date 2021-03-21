Foster Sentenced on Possession Charges

Alexandria Foster of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on January 24, 2021.

Foster was granted a deferred judgment ordered to pay a $130.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Foster was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year. Foster was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.