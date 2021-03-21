Applications Now Open for the Quality Pre-Apprenticeship Program Expansion Grant

Iowa Workforce Development announced applications are now open for the Quality Pre-Apprenticeship Program Expansion grant, a funding opportunity that will support the expansion of Quality Pre-Apprenticeship programs. A Quality Pre-Apprenticeship is a program or set of strategies designed to prepare individuals to enter and succeed in a Registered Apprenticeship program. Applications must be submitted on www.IowaGrants.gov by April 9, 2021.

“Quality Pre-Apprenticeship programs prepare future apprentices by building skills that are essential to succeed in their entry-level Registered Apprenticeship,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Completing a Registered Apprenticeship not only results in a nationally recognized credential, but it opens up a pathway to a rewarding, life-changing career in a high-demand field.”

The maximum award amount is $20,400. Funds may be used for supportive services, staff time associated with the programs, and the creation of a curriculum for the Quality Pre-Apprenticeship program. Priority will be given to programs that focus on participants in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, industries affected by COVID-19, and underrepresented populations.

More information about the funding opportunity can be found on www.IowaGrants.gov.