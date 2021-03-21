Christianson Sentenced on Driving Charges

Cole Christianson of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on December 19, 2020. Christianson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine,

applicable surcharges, and court costs. Christianson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Christianson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.