Forest City Star Noah Miller will Play at Waldorf Next Season

He’s staying home.

Forest City star basketball player Noah Miller has decided he will continue to play basketball in college at Waldorf University.

Miller has been a four-year contributor to the Indians, helping Forest City win two conference championships and reach four district finals, winning the district championship during the 2019-2020 season. Though the Indians fell short of their goal to reach the state tournament, it still was a successful season.

Personally, Miller joined names like Putz, Rosacker, Erdman, Kampman, and Mekelburg as one of the greats to go through the program. He reached 1,000 career points this season and is in the top-7 in all-time scoring.

Recently he was also named an all-stater, becoming the 19th Indian to do so.

Miller told KIOW he’s excited to get on campus and become a Warrior.

Nigel Jenkins has been the Waldorf Warriors coach for the past decade, and his leadership and genuine care of his players was a draw for Miller. When the state of Iowa’s spectator limitations for athletic events was lifted, Jenkins was regularly spotted in the stands at Forest City High School.

The Warriors season didn’t quite go the way they were looking for. They finished 5-17 overall and 4-9 in the North Star Athletic Association. Noah says he’ll look to do what is needed to help get the team back on track next season.

With Miller joining the team, he’ll become a third of a trio of former Top of Iowa Conference athletes playing for Waldorf. Former Bishop Garrigan prep Tristan Furgeson averaged nearly eight points per game, and former Lake Mills prep Chett Helming averaged nearly nine for the Warriors this winter.

In 2019-2020, Waldorf upset their way to the NSAA title game but fell one game short of the national tournament, falling to Mayville State in that championship game. Miller is hoping with talent coming in and experience coming back, they can make a run at making the national tournament. That is something Waldorf has never done as an NAIA school.

Waldorf graduates just one senior and returns their top two scorers from this past season in juniors Quincy Minor Jr. and Lorenzo Smith to go along with Furgeson and Helming.