Area Girl Scouts in a “Cookieraiser” for Front Line Workers

The area Girl Scouts are trying to raise boxes of cookies for frontline workers. They are asking anyone interested in buying Girl Scout Cookies, to go online and purchase them, then donate what they want in cookies to the Cookie Share program.

The link to the online ordering is: https://app.abcsmartcookies. com/#/virtual-booth-landing/ 2ae7a216-433a-eb11-9fb3- 0003ff502ee1. Customers would simple select Girl Delivery and input how many boxes of cookies they want to donate under Cookie Share.

Another way people can donate is by finding the scouts at the Forest City Hy-Vee. The troop will be there on Sunday March 21st from 9am to 2pm, Friday March 26th from 3-6pm, and Sunday March 28th from 9am to 2pm. The goal is to get 300 total boxes donated.