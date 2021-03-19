Michael Douglas “Mike” Damm, 63 of Mason City died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in

Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing practices will be required.

Services will be livestreamed on Schott Funeral Homes website www.schottfuneralhomes.com. Click on Michael’s

photo to get to his obituary/tribute wall page and you will see the link for the video.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the

Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be required and social

distancing practices will be required.

Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City or KCMR

www.kcmrfm.com/IRIS www.iowaradioreading.org/donate.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685