Should our borders be closed?

Immigrants are coming across the border in record numbers. The U. S. Border Patrols are estimating 565 unaccompanied children alone per day. Some individuals reportedly have COVID-19 and are not getting treated. Many are fleeing turmoil in their own nation or are seeking a better life. Still others are looking for work in order to send money back to their families in their native countries.