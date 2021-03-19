Feenstra: Reckless for Democrats to Propose Amnesty as Crisis Rages on at Southern Border

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) issued the following statement after two immigration bills passed the House:

“It is absolutely essential that we have safe, legal immigration as it pertains to our workforce. However, I believe we must secure our border before we can explore substantive immigration reform. Unfortunately, President Biden took immediate executive action to reinstate open border policies, dramatically exacerbating the problems at our southern border. Now, we are facing a serious border crisis, with many facilities overcapacity, children sleeping on mats, and border patrol agents completely overwhelmed.

“The bills passed by the House today would codify and expand amnesty, incentivizing illegal immigration in the middle of an overwhelming humanitarian and public health crisis at our border. This is reckless and unacceptable. We must work to address the border security crisis at hand before we pursue constructive immigration reform.”