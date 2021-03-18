Winnebago County Fair to Hold a Fundraiser

The Winnebago County Fair Board is busily getting ready for the 2021 version of the Winnebago County Fair. The event will take place in July, but the fair board needs to raise money for stage acts who will be a part of the fair. Tom Thompson is the Board President described the annual event.

This years fair is in the initial stages of planning, but the dinner and auction are already well planned according to Thompson.

The entertainment includes the Carnival by Next Generation Shows, the Johnny Holm Band, the Brothers Walker Band, Great Lakes Timber Show, Critter Close-ups Demo Derby, Knockerball, an Axe throwing booth, Mini tractor pull.

The auction items will be on the Winnebago County Fair Auction Facebook Page. If you are unable to attend, you can place bids with board members or phone in your bids that night.

To purchase tickets, you can call Thompson at (515) 538-0163.