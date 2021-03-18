Forest City’s Girls Track & Field Team Looking to Stay on Top

A season at last. Following the cancellation of the 2019-2020 Iowa High School Track and Field season, teams around the state are getting set for the 2020-2021 season.

The Indians were poised to battle for their third straight Top of Iowa Conference title, but a global pandemic had a different plan.

Jason Sopko is the Indians head coach,

Forest City dominated the conference meet in 2019, winning over second-place Bishop Garrigan by 71 points, which helped the conference coaches name Sopko Coach of the Year.

With the canceled season in the rearview mirror, Forest City will set its sights on the upcoming season; no easy task, might I add.

Forest City’s upperclassmen were freshman and sophomores in 2018-2019, and the underclassmen were in middle school and had no varsity experience. The conference championship and state qualifying 4×400 team were all underclassmen in 2018-2019. Forest City’s multi-sport star, Shae Dillavou, is also a returning state qualifier at high jump.

As the basketball had to do, the track team will need to fill the void of junior Regan Helgeson – who was hurt in volleyball. They will also have to replace the reigning TIC Athlete of the Year, Kelsey Koch.

Sopko last coached a full-team meet over 670 days ago – May 2019 – at the state qualifying meet. Each event at every meet can be a puzzle for track and field coaches, not to mention what this season will be like for the Indians.

Sopko is entering his fourth season as the Indians’ head coach but has been apart of coaching at the school for over two decades.

Not quite the real thing, but Forest City’s youth will be thrown into the fire tomorrow when they travel to Humboldt for an indoor meet. Forest City will open its outdoor season next month.