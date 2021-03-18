Cattle on Feed Report Issued for March 19, 2021

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled

630,000 head on March 1, 2021, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report. This was up 2% from February, but down 6% from March 2020. Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 540,000 head on feed, down 4% from last month and down 14% from last March. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots totaled 1,170,000 head, down 1% from last month and down 10% from a year ago.

Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during February totaled

110,000 head, unchanged from January but up 2% from February 2020. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed 32,000 head, down 47% from January and down 54% from last February. Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled 142,000 head, down 16% from January and down 20% from a year ago.

Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during February totaled 98,000 head, unchanged from January but down 8% from February 2020. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 54,000 head, up 10% from January but down 32% from last February. Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 152,000 head, up 3% from January but down 18% from a year ago. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled 5,000 head.

NOTE: This report is a combination of estimates from the USDA Cattle on Feed survey for Iowa feedlots with a capacityof 1,000 or more head and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship-funded Cattle on Feed survey for Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head.

United States Cattle on Feed

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more

head totaled 12.0 million head on March 1, 2021. The inventory was 2% above March 1, 2020. This is the second

highest March 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Placements in feedlots during February totaled 1.68 million head, 2% below 2020. Net placements were

1.63 million head. During February, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were

335,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 295,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 465,000 head, 800-899 pounds were

409,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 125,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 55,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during February totaled 1.73 million head, 2% below 2020.

Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during February, unchanged from 2020