Belmond Projects A Water Rate Increase

Belmond is looking to raise their water and sewer rates over the next few years. City Administrator Darrel Steven Carlyle has put this into the budget for the next fiscal year.

The rate increases were due to a number of factors. To make sure these were contributors to the need for higher rates, Carlyle and the city took several steps to determine the reasons.

Carlyle took the information, analyzed it, and then made his recommendation to the council.

The city is looking to find an industry interested in moving into the old Eaton Corporation building to help defray the cost of water and sewer on Belmond residents.