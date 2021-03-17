Somebody’s Watching You on the Roads Today

COVID-19 still keeps many of us away from the local bars and restaurants, but there are some who will venture out after a hard day’s work to claim their “Irish heritage” for a day. Local law enforcement along with the Iowa State Patrol, and area county Sheriff’s Offices want you to know that they have their eye on you, should you cross the line.

The state’s new Traffic Fatality Task Force will launch the first of four special traffic enforcement efforts today for St. Patrick’s Day. State Patrol Spokesman Alex Dinkla says they bring all agencies together to work on the issue.

He says the ultimate goal is to get to zero fatal accidents on the roadways.

Trooper Dinkla says alcohol is a big factor in the accidents that happen on St. Patrick’s Day.

People driving and using their phones or other devices will also be a focus.

Drivers started going faster during the pandemic, and Dinkla says they want to get the message out that it is not okay.

Dinkla says having St. Patrick’s Day in the middle of the week doesn’t mean people will ease up on the celebrating.