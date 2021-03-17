Grassley on the Border Crisis

When an executive order was signed by President Biden revising immigration rules, there was a sudden surge of people crossing the borders in various locations in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. Several news outlets are reporting that unaccompanied children are coming across in record numbers, approximately 565 per day.

The Texas National Guard was ordered by the Governor of Texas to assist in monitoring and protecting the borders. There are reports of unidentified deceased individuals being found in the Mohave Desert. There have also been reports of immigrants with positive cases of COVID-19 gaining entrance into the country.

Many of these immigrants are fleeing oppression in their native countries. Others are looking for work as are many Americans. The immigrant journey is perilous as they migrate from Central and South American nations.

Senator Charles Grassley wants to protect American jobs for Americans and potential viruses brought by a select few immigrants. He addressed these concerns and the growing crisis at our southern border before the U. S. Senate.