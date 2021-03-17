Garner Property Tax Rate Remains the Same

The Garner City Council will continue to keep the property tax levels at the same rate they have been this year. The city had to hold a public hearing to discuss the fiscal year 2022 maximum tax levy with the residents of the city. According to City Administrator Adam Kofoed, the explanation of the levy was a simple one.

There will be variances in the final amount that is charged depending on a number of variables.

Once these variables come into play, the city will see an increase or decrease in the taxes collected.

With the adoption of the Garner City Budget, the max levy law will not allow the city to increase its’ tax rates until the next fiscal year meaning tax rates will stay the same.