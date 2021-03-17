Ernst: “There is a Crisis at the Border”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, the top Republican on the Emerging Threats Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today called on her colleagues to work together to solve the crisis at our southern border. Ernst cited testimony from SOUTHCOM Commander, Admiral Craig S. Faller, who stated that Transnational Criminal Organizations and other bad actors are exploiting the situation and participating in nefarious activities at the border—such as Chinese money laundering and human trafficking.