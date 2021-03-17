March 18th is Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day

In all kinds of weather and lifestyles, families have come to depend on natural gas to keep them safe and warm, whether it’s cooking meals on a natural gas range or outdoor grill, or heating water for a hot shower. This is thanks in part to the natural gas utility workers in the community who keep the natural gas safely flowing – no matter the weather or time of day. It’s because of this focus on safety and dedication to customer service that National Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day is observed on March 18 each year.

This year, Black Hills Energy is recognizing our team members who worked tirelessly to ensure our customers’ safety by responding to emergencies, including challenging weather conditions and natural disasters, assisting local fire departments and always being available to provide the safe, reliable natural gas our communities depend on to fuel their homes and businesses.

Black Hills Energy employees are responsible for safely maintaining approximately 5,116 total miles of natural gas transmission and distribution lines in the state. And our 290 employees throughout Iowa carefully maintain those lines to make sure homes and businesses receive the natural gas they need. In addition to making sure that customers’ homes are kept warm during the winter, our employees can also be counted on to volunteer in their communities and support programs like Black Hills Cares and the United Way to lend a helping hand to neighbors in need.

“We’re observing March 18 to recognize our natural gas utility workers who safely provide natural gas to our customers in Iowa,” said Shirley Welte, vice president of operations. “Our first priority is always public safety, but we also want to recognize our team members for always being ready to answer the call to assist a neighbor or customer in need, whether they’re volunteering for a non-profit or a local fire department or responding to an emergency call in the middle of the night. Our Black Hills Energy team members commit daily to deliver safe, reliable natural gas. It’s because of their safe work ethic and dedication to customer service that we celebrate their efforts, not just today, but every day.”