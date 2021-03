(Above – Ryan talks with KIOW following Lake Mills’ State Quarterfinal game).

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Ryan Huston came into the state tournament game averaging three points per game, but that didn’t stop the senior from showing off on the big stage.

Huston led the Bulldogs with 19 points in their loss against Montezuma. He shot lights out. From the field, he made seven of nine shots, including five of seven from three-point range.