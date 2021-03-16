Ernst Discusses Her Sunshine Week Initiatives

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst took to a morning phone call with the media regarding her feelings about government waste and hypocrisy. This on the heels of Sunshine Week which is a week set aside by federal government officials and politicians who try to demonstrate transparency in the operation of government. Unfortunately, this transparency is often hard to find for the average citizen or it is only presented publicly in a specific issue to advance a political party’s agenda.

Senator Ernst presents her case as to why this selective transparency by other politicians should come to an end.