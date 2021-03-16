Cyclones go Dancin’, Will play Sparty

The Iowa State women’s basketball team has been selected to play in its 19th NCAA Tournament and 12th appearance in the last 15 years. The seventh-seed Cyclones will face N0. 10 Seed Michigan State in the first round, Monday, March 22nd, in the Mercado Regional.

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly

Fennelly says it is a great accomplishment with such a young team that had to handle a pandemic.

Iowa State (16-10, 12-6 Big 12) is one of just 15 teams nationally to earn NCAA Tournament berths in 12 of the last 15 years. All 19 of the Cyclones’ NCAA Tournament appearances have come under head coach Bill Fennelly’s direction.

The winner of the Iowa State/Michigan State game will advance to play the Texas A&M/Troy contest winner on Wednesday, March 24th.

Tipoff is set for 5 PM, and the game will be broadcast live on KIOW with a 4:30 PM pregame show.