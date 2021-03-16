AudioCoronavirusHealth & LivingMediaNews
COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Enter Two Phases Locally
As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up around the county, more and more people have qualified for sign up to be paced on the waiting list. According to Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington, one underlying condition that may qualify many is their BMI or Body Mass Index.
Buffington says there are current several ways for people to get on the waiting list in Winnebago and Hancock Counties.