Britt City Council Move Forward With the City Water Project

The Britt City Council will head into a regular city council meeting on Tuesday night in the Britt City Hall. The council will review and probably agree to the consent agenda of claims and a liquor license.

The council will then head into a public hearing on the proposed water tower. The 150,000 gallon storage tank is part of the water / wastewater upgrade in the city. Mayor Ryan Arndorfer has spearheaded the project with the hopes of bringing the city’s water systems. The council will ask City Clerk Debra Sawyer to publish bid letting for the construction of the tower through Resolution 09-2021. The council will also set a public hearing date for the awarding of the contract to build the tower.

A second public hearing will be held to discuss the city’s proposed budget for 2021-22. The public and city employees will be allowed the opportunity to voice their concerns or approval of the budget. If there are no objections, Arndorfer will call for the adoption of Resolution 08-2021 which approves the budget and certifies the associated tax levies.