IHSAA State Basketball Tournament – Final Results

The Boys State Basketball Tournament concluded at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday. For a second straight year, the Class 1A tournament was won by a bottom two seed. The rest of the tournament was dominated by #2 seeds, while #1 seeds struggled to find a title. Boyden Hull (2A), North Linn (1A), and Waukee (4A) were the only teams to return to the title games. Waukee was the only of the three to finish second last year; this year, they were the only of the three teams to win a title.

The season went on with only minor COVID-19 disruptions. None of the final 32 teams in each class bowed out due to positive test results.

Class 1A #7 Montezuma 44 #1 North Linn 41

Class 2A #2 Western Christian 56 #1 Boyden Hull 50

Class 3A #2 Pella 68 #1 Ballard 59

Class 4A #2 Waukee 61 #4 Johnston 50