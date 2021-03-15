MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

During Sunshine Week, Ernst Rolls Out Government Transparency, Accountability Efforts

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor47 mins agoLast Updated: March 15, 2021
Senator Joni Ernst

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is kicking off Sunshine Week – an annual celebration all about transparency – by introducing a number of legislative measures to bring more transparency and accountability to the federal government.

 

The initiatives will help ensure Iowans have access to information like:

  • Travel itineraries of junkets taken by the President and his political appointees to track carbon emissions to expose climate hypocrisy
  • The price tag disclosing the cost of every government project supported with your money;
  • An alert system to expose boondoggles that are billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule;
  • And much more.
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor47 mins agoLast Updated: March 15, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button