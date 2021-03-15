MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo
During Sunshine Week, Ernst Rolls Out Government Transparency, Accountability Efforts
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is kicking off Sunshine Week – an annual celebration all about transparency – by introducing a number of legislative measures to bring more transparency and accountability to the federal government.
The initiatives will help ensure Iowans have access to information like:
- Travel itineraries of junkets taken by the President and his political appointees to track carbon emissions to expose climate hypocrisy
- The price tag disclosing the cost of every government project supported with your money;
- An alert system to expose boondoggles that are billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule;
- And much more.