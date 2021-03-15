Digital Storytelling Workshop Offered to Area Residents

The Iowa State University Extension Service in Winnebago County recently did a survey to learn what programs and activities most appealed to county residents. The local office was trying to expand its offerings to people in Winnebago County and it was hoped that the survey would do this.

Winnebago County Extension Specialist Lexi Richter found that there was one area that really stood out.

Despite the common misnomer, all teens and youth don’t know everything about the electronics they handle or even how to use digital media to its fullest. Richter is structuring the program to fill that gap.

The program is open to youths who are in 5th to 12th grades. Because space is limited, and if they want to be able to get into the program, they must register by April 9th. By registering early, youths will guarantee a spot in the class. Registration is $30.

Classes will meet on three consecutive Saturday mornings beginning April on April 17 at 10 am and continuing until May 1st in the Forest City TSB Bank Meeting Room. Richter also stated that students don’t need fancy camera equipment for the classes.

Those who are interested should a reserve a spot as soon as possible by calling Richter at (641) 584-2261 or emailing her at richtera@iastate.edu