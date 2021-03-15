Area Archangel Catholic Youth Group is Collecting Shoes

A shoe drive is being conducted by the Youth Group from the Archangel Catholic Cluster which includes the area Catholic churches. Deacon Tom Blomme explained that the purpose is twofold.

The shoes need to be either new or gently used. Missing soles, holes in the leather, sole, or heels cannot be accepted according to Blomme. The shoes will be collected in various ways. In store fronts, in churches, and door to door.

Blomme stressed that if people had shoes that they could donate, they can do so in several locations across the area.

The types of shoes that can be donated vary widely and all are accepted.

Blomme mentioned that the service project is also a fund raiser, and during these times when money can be tight, it will benefit area youth as well.

The shoes can be dropped off at Weaverfs Leather Store, Forester salon, Forest City Ford, the Forest City YMCA, Pritchards in Garner, and the Lake Mills Physical Therapy.