Worth County Board to Discuss the Max Levy Issue

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning beginning at 8 am. The board will hear about the current state of secondary roads and any work that may need to be done. The board will also hear a request to vacate 360th Street between Cardinal and Dogwood.

Drainage sill also be discussed and all claims will need to be addressed. No specific projects have been listed for the meeting.

The board will hold a public hearing beginning at 9 am to discuss the Max Levy for the county. It does not intend to raise taxes to their absolute highest level, but the county does want to inform the public that they now have the option to state where the taxes will be at for the coming fiscal year. They cannot raise taxes beyond that level during the fiscal year. the board will also discuss future tax increment financing disbursement for the fiscal year.

The board will also have to address the Worth County Deed to Diamond Jo Casino and the nearby subdivision on I-35 and Highway 105. The board has been addressing this new business subdivision and the subsequent construction there.

The board may also finally take up the request by Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm to vacate 360th Street between Cardinal and Dogwood. The gravel road is a Class C road that has not been maintained.

The meeting will take place in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.