Winter Storm Warning Posted for Late Tonight and Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the broadcast area beginning Monday morning at 1 am and continuing until later that afternoon at 4 pm. The reason is because of a strong spring storm system that will move into the area on Sunday night that may bring with it snow totals of 4 to 7 inches. This is a downgrade from the maximum forecast of 10 inches of snow issued earlier Saturday.

The National Weather Service map above shows that the pink shaded areas are where the Winter Storm Warning is posted. The blue areas are Winter Weather Advisories. The tan areas are where a Wind Advisory has been posted and the yellow shaded areas have no watches, warnings, or advisories posted.

The storms will start as rain, but with the colder overnight temperatures transition over to snow. The heaviest of the snowfall is expected early Monday morning beginning around 1 am where anywhere from 1 to 3 inches could fall in the broadcast area. Throughout the day Monday, it will follow up with another 3 to 4 inches of new snow before ending around 4 pm.

The winds will play a role in the storm on Sunday night. East winds will blow in between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 34 mph at times. This could drastically reduce visibility on roadways and lead to some potential slick areas. Drivers are urged to use caution or not venture out at all. If you must venture out, be sure to have a cell phone and charger, water, blanket, and food with you in case of an emergency.

