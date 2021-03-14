Weaver Sentenced on Sex Offender Registration Failure

Aaron Weaver of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 25, 2020.

Weaver was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 14 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Weaver was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 2 years. Weaver was ordered to register as a sex offender for an additional 10 years.