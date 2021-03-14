Snow Emergencies Being Declared in Several Area Cities

In preparation for what appears to be a strong spring storm moving into the area, several cities in the broadcast area are declaring snow emergencies. Whittemore, Algona, and most of Kossuth have already issued snow emergencies. Whittemore will begin their effective at midnight and continue to 8 am on Tuesday. Algona will begin theirs at 5 am and continue thru 5 am on Tuesday.

It is expected that Britt, Garner, Buffalo Center, Forest City, Lake Mills, Kanawha, Belmond, Klemme, Corwith, Goodell, Crystal Lake, and Clear Lake will all follow suit. A Snow Emergency is when the city asks its residents to move their parked vehicles off of the streets until the city has had a chance to clear the roads.

If conditions worsen overnight, officials may recommend no one travel or venture onto the roadways. The National Weather Service is already warning of the potential for slippery road conditions during the morning commute. If you have to go out, make sure to have a cell phone with a charger, a blanket, food, water, hand warmers, and a shovel in your car.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire broadcast from 1 am on Monday to 4 pm Monday afternoon. While the area may get between 4-10 inches of snow, points west of Palo Alto County may see even more. Winds will also be a factor overnight sometimes gusting up to 34 miles per hour.

Area schools may be impacted tomorrow along with area businesses and manufacturing. Go to kiow.com and click on the Cancellations tab at the top of the page. KIOW’s Morning Stretch with Mark and John will have complete coverage of all cancellations as well beginning at 6 am.