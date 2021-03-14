Kurtenbach Sentenced in Winnebago County Court

Paul Kurtenbach of Chippewa Falls, WI, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 24, 2018.

Kurtenbach was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 14 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Kurtenbach was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Kurtenbach’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.