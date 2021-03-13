Wright County Board to Conduct Financial Business

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. the board will hold a final canvass of the special election for the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School District. The board will approve the abstract of votes and submit them to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

At 9:30 a.m. the board will consider a resolution on amortization schedules on two current loans. the first Resolution, 201-15 authorizes and approves a loan agreement, providing for the issuance of $1,600,000 Taxable General Obligation Urban Renewal Bonds, Series 2021A and provides for the levy of taxes to pay for it.

The second resolution authorizes and approves a loan agreement that provides for the issuance of $2,600,000 General Obligation Urban Renewal Bonds, Series 2021B. It also provides for the levy of taxes to pay the same.

At 9:45 a.m. the board will hold a public hearing on exceeding the max levy for the Wright County Budget. Then at 10:00 a.m., the board will hold another public hearing, this time on the Wright County Budget. During the hearing, the board will review and approve Resolution 2021-13 on adoption of the budget and certification of taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022. the board will also review and possibly approve Resolution 2021-14 on adopting the salary recommendations from the Compensation Board.